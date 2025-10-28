Yes, Virginia! Democrats Actually Can Be Feisty and Cunning!

But embracing fair maps has ended up making Democrats look like chumps. Republicans have kept super-gerrymandering the states they control. And ahead of the 2026 midterms, Republicans are going even further. Redistricting usually happens every 10 years. That is stipulated in the Constitution. But President Trump is demanding that lawmakers in GOP-dominated states across the country further gerrymander their states in the middle of the 2020s, in a desperate attempt to avoid losing the House because of the president’s deep unpopularity.

And the U.S. Supreme Court’s six Republican hacks also appear to be in on the scheme of keeping GOP control of the House by any means necessary. The court seems poised to continue its hatcheting of the Voting Rights Act, by ruling that states in the South don’t have to create any majority-Black districts. That would likely allow the GOP to gain virtually every seat in states like Alabama.

Democrats are trying to catch up. In California, they created a ballot measure likely to pass next week that will replace an independent commission with districts drawn by Democrats, thereby maximizing the party’s seats in the Golden State. They are attempting a similar move in Virginia, but it’s even more complicated there. To change the state’s constitution, lawmakers in Virginia must hold an initial vote and then a second one after a statewide election has taken place. Those two votes then trigger a ballot referendum.