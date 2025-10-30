Why Centrist Democrats Keep Being Wrong About Elections

To a certain degree, that has always been the case. The mass public has never lived up to our Democratic ideals, even in the golden age of broadcast journalism. But as our media outlets have fractured and been increasingly swallowed by algorithmic social media platforms, the situation has gotten worse. The Democratic Party does not have the capacity to control what people hear or think about it. If Democrats want to influence public opinion about the Democratic Party, then they are going to have to make a sustained investment in media organizations.

Pollsters and pundits don’t like to hear this, because it doesn’t fit their model of the world. Pollsters like to test messages with captured audiences who are being paid to pay attention. What works in focus groups and experimental settings, though, often does not translate to the real world of politics, where attention is fractured. The fight over attention is the central fulcrum point in contemporary politics.

This is the seemingly immutable advantage that Trump and the Republicans have over Democrats. It’s not that they have a better grasp of the values of some mythical heartland America. (They really don’t. This is the party that routinely attacks Disney and football. There is no cultural rake that they do not habitually step on.) Their advantage is that they spent decades building their own constellation of conservative propaganda outlets, and then they went out and purchased most of the mainstream outlets as well. Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post. Patrick Soon-Shiong owns the Los Angeles Times. Larry Ellison’s son owns CBS, and is preparing a bid to purchase CNN. Ellison will also soon own a major share of TikTok. Elon Musk turned Twitter into X and filled it with right-wing propaganda.