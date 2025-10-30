Senator Tina Smith: Democrats Need to Propose Big Ideas Like Mamdani’s | The New Republic
Senator Tina Smith: Democrats Need to Propose Big Ideas Like Mamdani’s

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith says Democrats can’t just be anti-Trump and instead need to offer a compelling alternative agenda.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

Democrats are even more furious about the government shutdown now that President Trump is using the impasse as a pretext to stop tens of millions of Americans from getting benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Minnesota Senator Tina Smith, in the latest edition of Right Now, argues that Trump refusing to fund Obamacare subsidies and now food stamps has strengthened her party’s resolve. But she says that Democrats can’t just be the anti-Trump party. She praises Zohran Mamdani for offering bold ideas that go beyond the status quo and aren’t super-complicated, as Democratic proposals often are. Smith, 67, also discusses her decision to not seek reelection next year. The senator says it’s critical for leaders in her party not to view themselves as indispensable and instead provide both mentorship and space for the party’s next generation.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

