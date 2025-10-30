Senator Tina Smith: Democrats Need to Propose Big Ideas Like Mamdani’s

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

Democrats are even more furious about the government shutdown now that President Trump is using the impasse as a pretext to stop tens of millions of Americans from getting benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Minnesota Senator Tina Smith, in the latest edition of Right Now, argues that Trump refusing to fund Obamacare subsidies and now food stamps has strengthened her party’s resolve. But she says that Democrats can’t just be the anti-Trump party. She praises Zohran Mamdani for offering bold ideas that go beyond the status quo and aren’t super-complicated, as Democratic proposals often are. Smith, 67, also discusses her decision to not seek reelection next year. The senator says it’s critical for leaders in her party not to view themselves as indispensable and instead provide both mentorship and space for the party’s next generation.