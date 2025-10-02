The Shutdown Is Bad. The End of the Obamacare Subsidies Is Worse.

Democrats have rightly insisted that any stop-gap spending bill to reopen the government must include an extension of the enhanced subsidies. This is a good battle to pick—but also only one battle. If they win this one, and achieve an extension of the enhanced subsidies, maybe it will empower them to fight more of Trump’s agenda. Because what working people need more than anything is a party to fight for them, and neither has done a great job of that in the recent past.

I’ve covered health care as a reporter over the years, but my experience with the health care marketplace is also personal. In 2014, after working at a magazine for almost five years, I became a self-employed freelancer. One of the major factors that made this possible was the ACA marketplaces, which had become fully operational that year. I relied on those insurance plans for the next four years, even as they became more expensive—and then made a risky decision.

The ACA forced the federal government to help cover premiums for families that made less than 400 percent of the federal poverty line, which depended on family size. So for one person in 2014 the income limit was $46,680, and for a family of four it was $95,400—modest, middle-class incomes by any measure. My own income was too high to qualify. I paid a little more than $300 a month my first year to access a reasonably good plan in Virginia. That was affordable on paper, but an expense I struggled with while also paying D.C.-area rent and student loans. As the years passed, my out-of-pocket premium costs rose, and I moved to a rural county in Arkansas, where my insurance plan options were more limited. In 2018, my premiums were more than $400 a month for a plan in which I’d still have to pay out of pocket for a lot of the care I received and faced a fairly high deductible. I was still younger than 40 and relatively healthy, and decided to just skip health insurance the following year and push my luck. I went without insurance until I started working a full-time job again.