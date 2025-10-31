Trump ICE Raids Take Jarring Turn as Dem Gov Drops Scary New Warning

President Trump’s militarized raids in Chicago just took another horrific turn when agents disrupted a children’s Halloween parade, triggering mayhem. Agents deployed tear gas on locals and tackled several of them, including U.S. citizens. One resident screamed: “You’re scaring our children to death.” In response, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued an unnerving warning: Children are getting “terrorized” and “traumatized.” Pritzker also sent a strong message to the country: Your community could be next. And he challenged top Trump officials to suspend their raids just for Halloween weekend, forcing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to give a terrible answer. We talked to Dave Karpf, a professor of media and public affairs who has a good piece for The New Republic about the state of Democratic communications. We discuss how this saga shows the need to supercharge attention to these riveting confrontations, how that’s the ticket for reaching low-engagement voters, and how Democrats should do politics and information warfare amid our slide into authoritarianism. Listen to this episode here.