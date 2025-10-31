Trump Boat Bombings Worsen as New Horror Shakes Experts: “Alarm Bells”

Two weeks ago, the military commander overseeing President Trump’s bombings of boats in the Caribbean Sea abruptly resigned. Admiral Alvin Holsey, the head of U.S. Southern Command, offered no explanation for the move. Neither did the Defense Department. He was less than one year into the job, making the departure even more inexplicable.

Since then, we’ve heard nothing about why Holsey stepped down. Yet in those two weeks, Trump’s campaign has only gotten more brazen and horrifically lawless. He ordered the bombing of four more boats this week, killing 14 more people, for a total of around 60 killed, even as the administration still refuses to share key intelligence or elaborate on its supposed legal rationale.