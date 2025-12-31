Republicans Have Found Another Insidious Way to Cut SNAP

The $50 billion fund was added to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act late in the process to secure the votes of senators who were concerned about the nearly $140 billion that rural hospitals are projected to lose over the next decade because of Medicaid cuts. The fund was never going to be enough money to cover the gap, but the whole endeavor was made even worse by the fact that Oz, a snake-oil TV doctor, has a lot of discretion about what health policies to push—and which states to prioritize.

This week’s disbursements were used to promote some of the administration’s goals, which include finding creative ways to cut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, once known as food stamps. The cuts—which will occur under the guise of promoting healthier foods to SNAP recipients—will jeopardize the health and wellbeing of millions of people, threaten small businesses, and undermine one of the last truly robust safety net programs that remains for struggling Americans.

In September, the administration outlined how it would decide to distribute the funds. That included awarding more points to states that implemented some of its “Make America Healthy Again” goals, one of which was blocking SNAP recipients from buying “non-nutritious foods.” In response, states have sought waivers from the USDA to prevent recipients from buying sugary drinks and candy; the agency has approved 12 waivers so far. Just how much these SNAP restrictions counted toward states’ awards isn’t clear because the administration hasn’t been transparent about its decision-making, but it has been crystal clear about its desire to cut SNAP.