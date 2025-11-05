Trump Tirade Forces Press Sec to Awkwardly Undercut Him in SNAP Fiasco

On Tuesday, President Trump unleashed an angry tirade in which he threatened to stop doling out food stamp payments until Democrats capitulate in the government shutdown. He seethed over “crooked Joe Biden” and made up stuff about food stamp fraud. Coming after a judge ordered payments to continue, Trump’s threat seemed to suggest he’s now directly defying the courts. But then White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt quickly clarified that Trump will obey the law, after all. Given that Trump intended his threat as a dominance display over Democrats, Leavitt undercut him, because she had no choice. We think this shows Trump’s team knows they cannot be seen as breaking the law to deny food to the hungry. We talked to David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect, who has a good piece arguing that Trump has lost the shutdown. He demystifies the food stamp battle, explains why Trump’s terrible standing on the economy has made him vulnerable in the standoff, and discusses how this all shows that Democrats need to get in the fight and engage. Listen to this episode here.