What the American Revolution Owes the Rest of the World

As these displacements suggest, what might surprise readers of The American Revolution and the Fate of the World the most is what that fate was: more empire and more inequality. Harry Washington for one would disappear from the historical record after participating in his own anti-British revolt, this by the Black residents of Freetown against the tyranny of the London-backed Sierra Leone Company in 1800. Two years earlier in Ireland, the British had also brutally cracked down on the “United Irishmen,” largely Protestant Irish nationalists inspired by the example of the United States to try to throw off the king’s yoke. In India, Haidar Ali—the leader of the independent kingdom of Mysore—used the opportunity opened by colonists to strike against growing British power on the subcontinent. Allying with the French and Dutch, Haidar won a number of battles across southern India before dying of cancer in 1782. Though his son, Tipu Sultan, maintained the war for a time, the British eventually turned the tide, conquering Mysore and further securing their dominant position in South Asia. The new United States also made its own imperial moves as a result of the Revolution, using its victory over pro-British Native Americans to further expand frontier settlement in North America, absorbing once-sovereign Indigenous nations into its own burgeoning continental empire.

What clearly emerges from these stories is an American Revolution that, as Bell rightly argues, cannot be fully contained within national borders or traditional narratives, an event that occurred across a much broader and already startlingly integrated world, one bound together by globalized networks of trade, migration, and power that spanned from Philadelphia and London to Freetown and Madras. Bell’s work will no doubt help many readers understand the Revolution more completely than they had before. Yet it’s hard not to think that most will also close the book feeling a bit dissatisfied, as if Bell starts his narrative too late and ends it too early.

This is because, from a global perspective at least, Bell enters and exits the story in the middle. France and Spain did not go to war with Britain because of the American colonists, they went to war because the colonists provided an opportunity to do what France and Spain had long been doing: waging war for empire. The Revolution appeared to offer a chance to wrest control of the international system from an increasingly dominant Britain. Both had fought Britain before and would fight again before the century was out. The same can be said for Haidar Ali—an aggressive statesman with a strong military, he fought, as he would have anyway, to defeat the British threat to his own independence. The colonists gave him an opportunity, not a reason. Harry Washington, meanwhile, may only have ended up in Sierra Leone because of American independence, but that’s certainly not the sole reason Britain expanded its reach in West Africa. Similarly, it’s hard to imagine Europeans not attempting to colonize Australia at some point in the late eighteenth or early nineteenth centuries, regardless of whether the British government found itself in need of a new escape valve for its penal system. The American Revolution also did not begin the expansion of empire in North America—or the ethnic cleansing of Native Americans—that was already well underway.