Mamdani Thumped New York’s Billionaires and The New York Times

Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral election despite an onslaught of commercials attacking him that were funded by New York’s ultrawealthy, including Democratic-leaning figures such as Michael Bloomberg. He also overcame very negative coverage from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Post, three of the city’s biggest newspapers. In the latest edition of Right Now, Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party, a group that backs progressive candidates across the country, explained how impressive it was for the assemblyman to have defeated the powerful coalition against him. Mitchell says it is particularly notable that Mandami won the majority of Asian, Black, and Latino voters in the election and did well across income levels, according to exit polls, debunking stereotypes that progressive candidates only appeal to upper-income white people.