Inside the Last Two Weeks of Zohran Mamdani’s Joyous Campaign

Here’s what the mayor-elect’s tireless final stretch, and ecstatic victory, looked like on the ground.

Photographs by Ron Haviv/VII/Redux for The New Republic
Mamdani during his historic acceptance speech on Tuesday evening

More than two million New Yorkers turned out to cast their ballot Tuesday, shattering decades of mounting apathy to support Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Muslim candidate who won more than 50 percent of the vote and became the city’s youngest mayor since 1892.

Critics—from the right and within the Democratic establishment—spent months attacking Mamdani’s progressive platform and his ear-to-the-ground approach to city politics. Attack ads fixated on his religion, his ethnic identity, and his immigration status as a Ugandan-born New Yorker. America’s press wasn’t much friendlier. Even publications that have historically been friendly toward Democratic candidates were weird and hostile toward Mamdani.

None of that managed to deflate the contagious energy of Mamdani’s campaign. By the end, it had become clear that New York had fallen for the cheery-eyed underdog. In the final days of the race, Saturday Night Live framed Mamdani as a heartthrob, while West Village girls donned “Hot Girls for Zohran” tees. But it wasn’t his charm that won him the election. His secret sauce was simple: a message of hope, a platform with a vision, and a willingness to listen to the needs of everyday New Yorkers.

The New Republic got a street-level look at how Mamdani pulled it off: We assigned New York City–based photojournalist Ron Haviv to follow him across the city over the last two weeks, culminating in Election Day.

Supporters celebrate the moment the race was called for Mamdani
Supporters at the Brooklyn Paramount Theatre celebrated the moment the race was called for Mamdani at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mamdani greets supporters outside the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center as he arrives for the final mayoral debate
Mamdani greeted supporters outside the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center prior to the final mayoral debate on October 22.
Mamdani dancing with seniors at a the Essex Cross Community Center in Lower Manhattan
Mamdani danced with seniors at the Essex Cross Community Center in Lower Manhattan on October 31.
Zohran Mamdani serves food to cab drivers and patrons at Al-Rahma Restaurant in Astoria
Mamdani served food to cab drivers and patrons at Al-Rahma Restaurant in Astoria on October 30, a symbolic return to the same immigrant worker community he stood with during the 2021 Taxi Worker Alliance hunger strike.
Mamdani shakes supporters hand in car
In Flatbush, after a passerby shouted his name from a car, Mamdani sprinted into the street to shake their hand.
Mamdani campaign signs for rent stabilization and free public transit
Two of Mamdani’s core messages, rent stabilization and free public transit, were represented in campaign signs seen during a rally on October 25.
A row of Sikh men sat behind the speakers at Mamdani’s “New York Is Not For Sale” rally.
A row of Sikh men sat behind the speakers at Mamdani’s “New York Is Not For Sale” rally.
Thousands of supporters light up the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens with their phone lights during a Mamdani rally
The Forest Hills Stadium in Queens holds 13,000 people and was reportedly at capacity during the “New York Is Not For Sale” rally on October 26. Looking more like a concert than a political event, thousands of supporters lit up the stadium with their phone lights and chanted Mamdani’s name and signature proposals in unison.
Bernie Sanders, Zohran Mamdani, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
“I’m talking to you, Donald Trump… We will work our hearts out to elect Zohran Kwame Mamdani as the next mayor of the great city of New York,” said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, pictured with Bernie Sanders, at the rally.
Two women watch Mamdani speak
A packed crowd at the rally
Supporters cheer and record on their phones during the "New York is Not For Sale" rally
New York’s South Asian communities drove a surge in support for Mamdani,
New York’s South Asian communities drove a surge in support for Mamdani, especially in immigrant neighborhoods in Queens.
Andrew Cuomo conceded at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Andrew Cuomo conceded at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Mamdani, in his victory speech, said: “I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name.”
Mamdani faces the press corps
Mamdani faced the press corps on election morning.
Mamdani speaks with reporters in Jackson Heights
Mamdani spoke with reporters in Jackson Heights after he spent hours spent canvassing night-shift hospital and airport workers. His campaign targeted an often overlooked electorate: New Yorkers who are working while the rest of the city is sleeping.
Mamdani at his local polling site on Election Day
Mamdani at his local polling site on Election Day
Mamdani onstage with his wife, Rama Sawaf Duwaji, after being declared the winner
Mamdani onstage with his wife, Rama Sawaf Duwaji, after being declared the winner

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling is an associate writer covering breaking news at The New Republic.

Stephanie Heimann

Stephanie Heimann is the photo director for the New Republic and the recipient of the 2017 Magazine Picture Editor of the Year award from the National Press Photographers Association.

