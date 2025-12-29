Do Liberals Need to Practice Originalism, Too?

Born Equal is on firmer ground in narrating the ways antebellum anti-slavery politicians hewed closely to the Constitution. To his credit, Amar doesn’t argue that the original Constitution was inherently anti-slavery. Instead, he maintains that, despite its many pro-slavery features, it had just enough Easter eggs for future ­anti-slavery politicians to utilize. The Adams family—beginning with John Adams, an overlooked co-author of the Declaration of Independence—figures prominently in Amar’s account. He credits his son John Quincy Adams, a former president and, in the 1830s, a leading anti-slavery voice in Congress, for realizing that the Constitution could allow the federal government to emancipate slaves during wartime—the justification Lincoln used for the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Because the Constitution never formally recognized slavery under federal law, and because its purpose was to provide for the nation’s “common defense,” the federal government could emancipate slaves as a wartime necessity, or so argued Adams and eventually Lincoln. Amar sees this as sound originalist reasoning and cites founding era politicians who warned about this very thing. During Virginia’s ratifying convention in 1788, Patrick Henry, who opposed adoption of the Constitution, cautioned that, in a future war, Congress could “liberate every one of your slaves.”

Charles Francis Adams, John Quincy Adams’s son, would continue in his family’s footsteps. As the 1848 vice presidential candidate for the new Free-Soil Party, the predecessor to the Republican Party, he announced he would abide by what became known as the Constitution’s “federal consensus”: respecting slavery at the state level but allowing management of slavery at the federal level. For an anti-slavery party after the Mexican-American War of 1846 to 1848, that meant preventing slavery’s extension into the newly acquired Western territories—not abolishing slavery in Southern states where it already existed and not giving freed Black people citizenship or voting rights. This became the Republican Party platform before the Civil War, and, like Lincoln, Adams framed it as rigorously constitutional, and essential to “the maintenance of the fundamental doctrines of the Declaration of Independence.”

For Amar, sincere constitutionalism was crucial not only for the Free-Soil’s and Republican Party’s electoral successes, but for wartime emancipation and the Reconstruction amendments that followed. He has little patience for the Liberty Party, founded in 1840 and supported by abolitionists and early suffragists like Elizabeth Cady Stanton. By 1848, what distinguished the rebranded National Liberty Party from the more popular Free-Soil Party was not just that the Liberty Party had more radical views, even flirting with women’s suffrage, but that it ran roughshod over the Constitution. If the United States had a Constitution “under which it cannot abolish slavery,” the National Liberty Party platform declared, in 1848, “then it must override … its Constitution.”