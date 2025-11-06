How Zohran Mamdani Fixed the Mistakes That Cost Democrats in 2024

“Market prices are going up,” one elderly man tells him. “I like the Democrats,” he continues. “But I don’t like this in Gaza.” That more or less summed it up. Again and again, Trump voters and nonvoters say that they care about ending the genocide in Gaza and are concerned about inflation. The Democrats run “glitzy campaigns” and “get celebrities,” one young man says, but they weren’t listening to the people. Trump was—or at least he seemed to be when he promised to stop the war and bring prices down. When Mamdani asks someone else what it would take for him to vote for a Democrat, the young man is blunt: The party would have to “pay attention to regular Americans and their economic needs.”

Only in the final 30 seconds of the video does it become clear that what you are watching is a stealth political ad that cleverly blends the conventions of local news with the sharp edits of TikTok. “If there was a candidate talking about freezing the rent, making buses free, making universal childcare a reality, are those things you’d support?” Mamdani asks one voter. They were—and others agreed. It turned out that the man asking the questions had the answers, too.

It’s all in that three-minute video: the overriding focus on the affordability crisis and the genocide in Gaza—the two issues that would define his campaign—as well as the conviction that Mamdani knows how to correct the mistakes that helped cost his party the presidency. Those issues, moreover, aren’t introduced by the candidate, but by real people who happened to be willing to talk to a fellow New Yorker who, as the months passed, often seemed to be on the streets of all five boroughs at once.