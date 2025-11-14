The Shocking Truth About Gen Z Voters Is That They’re Pretty Great

Political scientists use the term “racial resentment” to measure a specific set of attitudes about race. It’s not about a belief in biological inferiority, which is a feature of old-fashioned racism. Instead, it’s a worldview that attributes racial inequality to the perceived cultural failings of minority groups rather than to systemic barriers or discrimination. The survey asks respondents to agree or disagree with statements like: “Irish, Italian, Jewish, and many other minorities overcame prejudice and worked their way up. Black Americans should do the same without any special favors.” High racial resentment means believing racial disparities stem from lack of effort; low racial resentment means recognizing structural obstacles. Racial resentment has been mostly studied among white Americans, but it’s also very important for understanding the politics of Asians and Latinos. When Trump increased his support among Asians and Latinos, he did so by attracting those with higher levels of racial resentment.

Does scoring high on the racial resentment scale mean you’re a racist? Scholars differ on this question, and it’s outside of the scope of our analysis. What is most important for our purposes here is that your level of racial resentment predicts how you vote. In predicting who votes for or against Trump, racial resentment is one of the most powerful variables out there—more predictive than income, gender, education, geography, or attitudes about economic policy, gender, or religious traditionalism. In short, scoring high on racial resentment means you’re virtually certain to vote for Trump, whereas scoring low means you’re basically certain to vote against him. And among young Americans, racial resentment is at historic lows.

And here’s what the data shows: Gen Z has the lowest racial resentment of any generation ever studied.