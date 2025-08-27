The Democrats’ Self-Destructive Fear of the Swing Voter

It’s important to remember—since Democratic strategists often seem to forget—that swing voters are not the only voters. There are also Democratic voters who want to have faith in their party again! They’re mad as hell about what’s happening and want their representatives to feel the same way. There are also nonvoters, lots of them young people, who might be energized by a little righteous anger and moral crusading.

Look at state Rep. Zohran Mamdani in New York City. Amid all the handwringing about socialism and whether it will play in the heartland (as if it needs to), too many strategists have missed the fact that the Democrats’ mayoral nominee is talking like a normal person about the issues that normal people care about, like how impossibly expensive the city has become. He has lots of ideas, too, and some are unorthodox or even pie in the sky. But that’s actually smart politics. Voters are less concerned about whether Mamdani will able to, say, create city-owned grocery stores than the fact that he’s promising to do things. He’s also engaging voters where they are—not only on social media, but at their businesses and on the streets. And he’s not always so serious; he can be funny, and fun. His rivals dismissed his scavenger hunt last weekend as a silly game, but Mamdani is showing that politics isn’t just about the most dire things that are happening, but also reminding people what they are fighting for: a vibrant city that is not the violent hellhole portrayed by Trump.

You won’t find much levity among national Democrats these days, and perhaps that’s understandable. But why can’t they just sound normal? When they dismiss Trump’s takeover of D.C. as a “distraction” and pivot immediately to tariffs or Medicaid, it seems so practiced because it probably is; maybe some of them have even read the Blue Rose memo. They’re quickly moving past the deepest concern here—a fascist president using the capital as a dry run for a national police state—to get to “kitchen table” issues, as if fearful they might say the wrong thing about crime. Democrats are so worried about alienating a small slice of the electorate that they’re hesitating to condemn the most abusive act yet by a historically unpopular president from the opposing party. I’m no political strategist, but boy does that sound like a losing political strategy.