Trump Wrecks His Own Case for Tariffs as Bizarre SCOTUS Rant Backfires

Signs are mounting that the Supreme Court might invalidate President Trump’s tariffs, and he’s clearly on edge about it. Trump just vented wildly about the case on Truth Social, but he made a mess of it: In one rant, he claimed his tariffs have pulled in $2 trillion in revenues. In a second rant only hours later, that number suddenly ballooned to $3 trillion. We think this badly undermines Trump’s case: It shows how reckless and blundering the tariffs truly are, while vividly demonstrating how uncontrollably he lies about their impact and implementation. To unravel all this, we talked to Alex Jacquez of the Groundwork Collaborative, who served as a trade adviser under President Joe Biden. He explains the deeper incoherence underlying Trump’s self-defeating tirades, digs into why even some conservative justices are looking askance at his tariffs—though with this court you never know—and outlines the looming fiascos we face no matter which way the court rules. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.