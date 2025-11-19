How to Lower Energy Costs: Break Up the Electrical-Grid Cabal

RTOs are a product of the power industry deregulation of the 1990s and 2000s. Outside of the Southeast and most of the West, states, with encouragement from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, restructured their power systems to replace publicly regulated rates with private competition wherever feasible. The theory was that rivalry between utilities and power generators would yield lower rates over time than public regulation could. The results of this experiment are decidedly mixed. As part of this sectoral reform, states and FERC encouraged utilities to form RTOs to operate and plan the grid in a fair and nondiscriminatory manner.

RTO transmission planning does not fit any ordinary understanding of the word “planning.” Instead of identifying system-wide needs based on cost, reliability, and sustainability, new transmission projects are built through a bottom-up process. Lines are proposed and built based on expected profitability for developers. This discretionary approach means that few long-distance lines have been built, despite clear benefits of grid expansion, such as increased system reliability, lower energy prices, and reduced emissions of greenhouse gas and other air pollutants.

An even more extreme example of RTO planning dysfunction is the interconnection queue. Thousands of new generation projects, especially solar and wind plants, languish for years on end, waiting to be connected to the grid. At the end of 2024, the total proposed capacity in queue was greater than the present installed generation capacity of the nation. This also creates warped incentives for developers to submit speculative projects because they are unsure of the cost or timeline of interconnection and just want to secure a spot in line. Sherrill and Spanberger have both criticized PJM’s inability to bring cheap, low-cost renewable energy online quickly.