Shorter Megyn Kelly: F*cking 15-Year-Olds Isn’t So Bad. F*ck You.

Well, as Walter Cronkite no doubt would have said of twenty-first-century podcast media: “That’s the fuckin’ way it fuckin’ is.” Kelly’s f-bombs cited here are but a small sample of what she dropped on audience ears during a few mid-November days on her show, which runs for two hours from Monday through Friday beginning at noon (EST) on Sirius XM. A visual version of the show gets posted later in the day on YouTube.

With her own Sirius “Megyn Kelly Channel” debuting on November 4 and a tour of live appearances in progress, Kelly is the flavor of the month. Her show started in late 2020, shortly after she bombed out at NBC following her success at Fox News Channel. She joined Sirius in 2022 and, lately, her show is gaining traction.

But this Wednesday, things turned weird, even by Kelly’s standards, when she discussed the dead sex pervert Jeffrey Epstein and his friendship with President Donald Trump. Kelly, who is a lawyer, seemed to build a careful distinction between Trump and Epstein, saying that there is a difference between females who are young and those who are even younger and that Trump’s alleged sexual escapades as Epstein’s wing man stayed on the legal side, while Epstein preferred the underage victims.