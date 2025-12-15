Beck asks his AI Washington what he thinks America’s biggest problem is. Washington starts to answer in a formal tone about dangers to the republic, but Beck cuts him off. “Could you just dumb it down a little bit?” The AI explains it has 29 documented points to share. Beck interrupts again: “Just speak in today’s language.”

And so AI George Washington, supposedly drawing from the actual writings of the Founders, delivers a sermon that sounds exactly like ... Glenn Beck. America’s problems are “moral,” not political or economic. We’ve “drifted from the virtues that make liberty possible.” We need “discipline,” “faith,” and “character.” The fix won’t be found in Washington, D.C., but “in every home, every school, every heart.” As Washington says that the country has “grown skeptical of truth,” a sinister-looking image of someone holding a sign that says “Protect Trans Kids” flashes on the screen. Subtle!

Right Wing Watch put it best: “You will be shocked to learn that the AI George Washington created by Glenn Beck sounds exactly like what would happen if Glenn Beck built an AI George Washington to sound exactly like Glenn Beck.”