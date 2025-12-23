Venezuela Is on the Verge of a Major Humanitarian Tragedy

Rodríguez warns that the Trump administration’s oil blockade, which is already in effect, will cut the foreign exchange earnings that Venezuela uses to pay for imported food. This in turn will lead to “a very deep recession, worse than what Venezuela experienced between 2016-and 2020,” which already set a global record. He also predicts that the refugee surge, which has paused for now, would crank up anew as the unfolding crisis engulfs the country.

The mainstream U.S. media has almost totally missed the prevailing humanitarian disaster inside Venezuela. In fairness, the Maduro regime rarely allows reporters from outside into the country. But we are in the internet age, and it’s not hard to find alternative sources of information. Here’s one suggestion: Elias Ferrer is in Caracas. He manages an online publication called Guacamaya, which is independent and even publishes in English—on top of which he is fluent in English himself. There are others like him, but we rarely see them in The New York Times, and they never appear on CNN.

There was already a recent near-tragedy in the air on December 12 that one would think would be worthy of massive news coverage, in which a commercial Jet Blue flight came close to colliding on December 12 with an American warplane that had turned off its transponder. Venezuela’s navy is supposedly going to escort oil tankers, raising the risk of a clash that could get out of hand. There’s a Latin American saying: “Don’t take the lid off of a hot cooking pot if you don’t want to get burned.”