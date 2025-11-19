The Real Losers in Seattle’s Mayoral Election? Oligarchs.

The problem for billionaires is, as the Brits say, written on the tin: It’s their billions. Lately, once the money of the private-jet set enters a campaign, the stink of the oligarchy sticks to the campaign and the candidate can be attacked as a corporate tool. An opponent can then do what Wilson did and accurately present herself as a friend of the worker and a foe of the rich. When Zohran Mamdani, mayor-elect of New York City, congratulated Wilson on Friday, he posted, “Seattle voters made their voices heard: they want a new kind of politics—one that rejects corporate PAC money and delivers for working people.”

But the fact that the superrich are in social disfavor is not their only problem. It’s how they spend their money: far too much on advertising. Harrell’s billionaires spent on an attack ad that ran during a Mariners game in late October, but the mandatory donor disclosure statement eclipsed the ad’s content, shining a spotlight on Stanton, the Mariners’ majority owner. The Wilson campaign immediately pounced—and portrayed Harrell as a stooge of the rich. Stanton’s donor money went up in smoke, and the Mariners went on to lose the playoffs.