Welcome to the Age of Aristopopulism

The Rockbridge Network is similarly straightforward in emphasizing the need for a new elite (“It is time for a new network,” its 2021 brochure states), but it’s much less starry-eyed than Deneen about who these aristoiwill be. “One way to think of Rockbridge,” the brochure continues, “is as an investment manager, a kind of political venture capital firm. It is our job to leverage our investors’ capital with the right political expertise to ensure results. We are pursuing political alpha.” No sentimental nonsense here about making the world a better place; this is the language of money.

Rockbridge Network chief Christopher Buskirk thinks we all of us aspire to run the world. “Those [who] decry the very concept of elites may be trying to conceal their own ambition to be among the elite,” he wrote in his 2023 book, America and the Art of the Possible. But “in classic political thought, aristocracy meant rule by the best, the aristos, who were expected to act for the public good.” (He means aristoi, but set that aside.) Buskirk denies that his aristos are the same as oligarchs, who lack “a sense of responsibility to use their power or influence in the public interest.” To the Post’s Dwoskin, Buskirk said: “You either have an extractive elite — an oligarchy — or you have a productive elite — an aristocracy — in every society.”

But give me a break. Extraction is Buskirk’s middle name. He co-founded the Rockbridge Network in 2019 with JD Vance, then a best-selling memoirist and Thiel protégé, later a senator, and now vice-president of the United States. Buskirk also co-founded 1789 Capital (a name that evokes the French Revolution but which Buskirk says is meant instead to evoke the Bill of Rights). The other co-founder of 1789 Capital is Omeed Malik, financial wingman to Donald Trump, Jr. The president’s son is himself a partner at 1789 Capital, and after Don, Jr. arrived, the firm’s assets miraculously climbed from $150 million to $1 billion.