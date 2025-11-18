The American People Voted for Jeffrey Epstein

In an apparent reference to the scandal, Summers told Epstein in one email, “I observed that half of the IQ In [the] world was possessed by women without mentioning they are more than 51 percent of population.” He also appeared to downplay the gravity of sexual harassment. “I’m trying to figure why American elite think if u murder your baby by beating and abandonment it must be irrelevant to your admission to Harvard,” Summers wrote to Epstein at one point in 2017. “But hit on a few women 10 years ago and can’t work at a network or think tank. DO NOT REPEAT THIS INSIGHT.”

Perhaps the most haunting aspect of the Epstein emails is how the now-dead financier described Trump himself. In Epstein’s eyes, the president is exactly who he seems to the rest of us. His public persona is not an act to thrill his supporters, nor it is a caricature invented by his critics and foes. “Recall I’ve told you, I have met some very bad people, none as bad as Trump,” Epstein told Summers during Trump’s first term. “Not one decent cell in his body. So yes, dangerous.” In a 2018 exchange with Kathy Ruemmler, a former White House counsel in the Obama administration, he remarked, “You see, I know how dirty Donald is.”

It would be tempting to dismiss the Epstein scandals as a purely elite phenomenon. But this is the society for which the American people have voted. The 2016 election could once be dismissed as a constitutional fluke since most Americans voted for Trump’s opponent. The 2024 election is more definitional. This country had nearly a decade of experience with Trump in power—the corruption, the lies, the bigotry and misogyny and abuse and violence—and welcomed more of it.