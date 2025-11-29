The Mar-a-Lago Party That Future Historians Will Never Forget

Like Epstein, Jay Gatsby materialized as if out of thin air. He dressed like an aristocrat in clothes imported from London and spoke as though he had belonged to an exclusive club at an Ivy League college. He was alluring and shadowy. None of the partygoers knew that he made his money through organized crime. He was not Gatsby, his self-invention, but Jay Gatz, raised a Minnesota farm boy, who wished through his pretenses to persuade the wispy upper-class Daisy Buchanan, with whom he once had a fling, to somehow return to him. Gatsby ends up dead, his body floating in his pool, shot by a car repairman who mistakes him for his wife’s lover. Her actual paramour, who directs the killer to Gatsby, is Tom Buchanan, the brutish monied heir and lout, who rants about how lower races will replace white Americans, and Daisy’s husband. He is the closest counterpart in the novel to Trump.

Gatsby’s parties were magical attractions for the bright young things who just came there. Fitzgerald: “In his blue gardens men and girls came and went like moths among the whisperings and the champagne and the stars.… Once there they were introduced by somebody who knew Gatsby, and after that they conducted themselves according to the rules of behavior associated with an amusement park.”

Trump’s parties were never like Gatsby’s. The best-documented Trump party at Mar-a-Lago took place in November 1992, with the dancing, mini-skirted Buffalo Bills cheerleaders. In an NBC video that later emerged, Trump and Epstein’s closeness was on display. Trump pumps his fists up and down to the pulsating beat. He stands with several of the cheerleaders, grabbing one from behind and patting her rear. He jumps into a circle of dancers, pulling one against him. Epstein enters with Ghislaine Maxwell. Trump points and whispers in Epstein’s ear. “Look at her, back there,” Trump says. “She’s hot.” Trump bobs his head to the music and bites his lower lip. He says something that causes Epstein to double over with laughter. Trump claps his hands.