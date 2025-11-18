Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Wrecked the Cult of Trump

President Donald Trump is very angry at Republicans over the Jeffrey Epstein fiasco. Politico reports that he believes Democrats “outplayed” the GOP, resulting in the fiasco that’s about to unfold, in which the House is expected to vote to release the Epstein files with the support of most or all Republicans. In this telling, Trump—who called on the GOP to support release after opposing it for months—only had to reverse himself because his party botched the politics of this battle.

This is a monumentally absurd reading: Trump’s own longtime opposition to releasing the files is what created the—correct—impression of a cover-up, building pressure for disclosure and leaving him no option but to climb aboard. At any point during this saga Trump could have backed release of the files and not gotten forced into it. Heck, he could have ordered this himself. He—and he alone—is the author of this mess. But that aside, we suspect Trump is enraged for another reason entirely: His aura of mastery over the GOP has now been shattered.