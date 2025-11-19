Give It Up, Folks: Donald Trump Will Escape Justice for Epstein Too

First, let’s assume—purely hypothetically and for the sake of argument—that compromising pictures exist of Trump exist with an underage girl. Trump will do everything in his power to make sure these never see the light of day. He will first refuse to release them, and he’ll go to court to do it, which will drag out for months or even years. He will also have his minions work to destroy all proof that the evidence ever existed.

If forced, he will release redacted files. If Democrats realize the pictures are doctored or have been removed from the filings, they’ll have to go back to the courts again to get the unredacted version. Trump will (again) drag this out for months if not years. We can see the seeds of it already, in the fact that they are reopening federal investigations to plausibly deny the release on information related to an ongoing probe.

The Supreme Court’s deference to the executive office and law enforcement makes it likely that Trump will get a favorable ruling at some point that prevents the release of the photos. Even if he loses in the courts his team can always refuse to comply, as they’ve already done in so many cases, dragging it out further.