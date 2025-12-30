Trump DOJ Cases Against Chicago Protesters Are an Utter Failure
Operation Midway Blitz resulted in more than 100 protester arrests. Almost all of those cases have fallen apart.
Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detained more than a hundred people in their Chicago “Midway Blitz” operation in September. But as it turns out, at least half of those people were kidnapped for no reason, as their charges were dropped. Only nine arrests resulted in pending felony charges.
The administration has claimed countless times that ICE agents were harassed, stalked, attacked, and abused by the various protesters—many of them American citizens—they detained during the Midway Blitz. But a Chicago Tribune story published found that these claims were flimsy at best, as was reflected in the numerous failed prosecutions.
Some citizens claimed they were mistreated in detainment, experiencing excessive force, facing false charges, and being driven around for hours in the back of a van or SUV before eventually getting dropped off at some random location such as a gas station with their charges dropped.
One man spent four days in jail before all charges against him were dropped. A Montessori school teaching assistant who survived several gunshots from Border Patrol agents had the felony case against her dismissed.
One detainee, 27-year-old accountant Ian Sampson, told the Tribune he was documenting a protest with his camera when he was detained for not listening to orders from agents to move back. He claimed the instructions were warbled and hard to hear.
During the protest Sampson was documenting, which took place at the ICE processing center in the Chicago suburb of Broadview, agents emerged to move the perimeter farther away from the west suburban facility. Their commands to the crowd to move back were unintelligible, several protesters allege.
“All of a sudden they were there, in your face,” Sampson said. “So I stepped back on the grass.… I tried to move out of the way and then they just grabbed me by my backpack, pulled me down and … I had four or five guys on top of me, putting a knee in my back, smashing my head into the ground.”
It’s apparent that the Trump administration sent militant immigration agents into one of the biggest cities in America to kidnap, beat, and abuse immigrants, citizens, or anyone expressing any kind of opposition to Donald Trump’s “blitz.” And it was almost all for nothing.
“The system isn’t designed to move at a speed like a blitz,” said Christopher Parente, a former federal prosecutor and current lawyer for one of the detained protesters. “The whole point of federal prosecutions, and why they win so many cases, is because they do all the work before they charge and then once they charge a case, it’s rock solid. Here, they sort of flipped that on its head and they charge first, and investigate later. And I think that’s why you’ve seen all the problems you’re seeing.”