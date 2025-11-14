Trump Boat Bombings Darken as Secret Memo Reveals Holes in Legal Case

On top of all that, there’s already plenty of evidence that some of these boats might not even be trafficking drugs to the U.S. in the first place. But now this memo is leading us even deeper into Trump’s hall of mirrors by effectively claiming this evidence exists because the White House says it does. And anyone who is carrying out these orders should rest assured: The orders are legal. After all, the memo says so.

We need to acknowledge something: This memo’s mere existence could dissuade future prosecution even for acts that do appear illegal, says Brian Finucane, a former senior State Department lawyer. Even if its arguments prove to be “laughable,” Finucane says, those following orders would presumably have relied on advice from the lawyers, which a future administration would have to weigh against the need for “accountability.”

But nonetheless, there’s another way to look at this. It provides an opening for Democrats to now step up and try to establish why this memo’s added assurances were written in the first place. Do those carrying out the strikes fear they are acting unlawfully, and did that make the lawyers take this extra step?