How Mikie Sherrill Won Latino Voters Back for Democrats

She added that even though Latino voters swung to the right in 2024, their priorities have not changed—it is a matter of who they believe has their best interests at heart, rather than a shifting in their actual positions. She noted that although Passaic County supported Trump in 2024, it voted for Baraka in the gubernatorial primary.

“The idea is that Latinos have left the party, but the actual, truer story is that Latinos have actually been the most consistent. They’ve said that they are concerned about keeping their family safe [and] being able to provide a roof over their head,” Morsy said. “It’s not that Black and brown voters are going through an identity crisis. It really is that we know we have parties and candidates who unfortunately have not been able to deliver on their promises.”

The results in New Jersey were, in part, a rejection of Trump’s seeming lack of action on the economy. Recent polling of Latino voters nationwide has shown widespread disapproval of his approach to the economy, as well as opposition to his immigration policies; an October poll by Equis found that 68 percent of Latino voters disapprove of how Trump is handling the cost of living. Another survey by Somos Votantes and Somos PAC released this week found that 36 percent of Latino voters who supported Trump in 2024 now say that they are disappointed or regret their decision.