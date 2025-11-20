The Comey Hearing: This Would Be Hilarious If It Weren’t So Scandalous

Nachmanoff, who was exceptionally well prepared and even-tempered, may have been the only person in the courtroom who anticipated the possibility that the government had not presented the indictment to the grand jury at all. He was ready with a 1969 case, Gaither v. United States, from the D.C. Circuit—a case that did not present this particular set of facts (it’s not clear any case ever has) but was highly relevant in its emphasis on the grand jury’s independent constitutional role.

That case rejected the idea that similar irregularities were mere clerical errors and applied a test focused on the grand jury’s actual intention. If Nachmanoff applies that framework, there is at least a colorable argument that the grand jury, despite the comedy of errors, intended to green-light the two charges that appeared in the indictment it never actually saw.

But that alone wouldn’t rescue the government. Recall that Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick found no fewer than 11 instances of serious misconduct, justifying, among other things, the production to the Comey team of grand jury materials. This latest screw-up is yet another basis for disclosure: It goes directly to whether there was ever a valid grand jury vote on the actual charges.