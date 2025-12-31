Trump Uses Veto to Punish Tribe for Blocking Alligator Alcatraz

“It is not the Federal Government’s responsibility to pay to fix problems in an area that the Tribe has never been authorized to occupy. For these reasons, I cannot support the Miccosukee Reserved Amendments Act.”

The Miccosukee Tribe was part of a lawsuit along with two environmental groups—Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity—that argued that the Trump administration and Florida state government hadn’t carried out the required environmental review for the construction of the detention center deep in the cherished Southern Florida wetlands.

Now, Trump is denying their effort to regain just a portion of the land that was taken from them in the First and Second Seminole Wars of the 19th century.