Olivia Nuzzi’s Real Victims

In the following months, Nuzzi raised Kennedy’s profile as a dark horse candidate. In a roundtable for The New York Times in March 2024, she said, “we’re forgetting or purposefully ignoring something rather important about this election: It’s not a two-man race. It’s a three-man race.” She added, “The establishment press has been reluctant to cover Kennedy like a serious contender because they fear they will face criticism for ‘platforming an anti-vaxxer.’ But the establishment press doesn’t get to decide who voters take seriously.” Nuzzi also criticized Biden for not sitting for more interviews or making himself more available to the press. (Nuzzi did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this piece.)

In the Biden years, it was harder for Nuzzi to get the juicy scoops she was accustomed to in Trumpworld, as she called it. One of her better-known pieces was a takedown of Biden based entirely on unnamed sources and her own sense that her lack of access to the president was related not to his notorious mistrust of the press—including Nuzzi, who had written negatively about him before—but because he was declining rapidly. The piece made waves and contributed to calls for Biden to leave the 2024 presidential race.

Nuzzi’s “near-total obsession” with RFK Jr. drove all of her decisions from late 2023 through 2024, Lizza alleged in a recent Substack post. He claims that included “catch-and-kill operations on his behalf, the campaign strategy memos she wrote him, and other journalistic transgressions that have still not been disclosed.”