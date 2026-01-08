Trump’s Childcare Funding Freezes Are Going to Hit All Kids Hard

“The staff at state agencies are already overburdened by the work that they’re doing, and adding even this additional small step is going to take additional capacity,” said Stephanie Schmit, director of childcare and early education at the Center for Law and Social Policy. Even if a state meets necessary requirements, the length of time it takes to verify could result in delays in funding being distributed.

The five states specifically singled out by the Trump administration will be the most immediately affected because they will not be able to draw down on funds at all. But the new requirements could also amount to a “de facto freeze” for every other state, said Eliot Haspel, a family policy expert at the think tank Capita. “You’re still asking [for] hoops to jump through before you can get the money you’re otherwise owed,” said Haspel in a press briefing.

Then there is the potential impact on quality of care as a whole, given that a portion of CCDF funds are used to improve childcare programs for all. “There’s a certain percentage of the resources that are allocated to quality activities, and those resources actually impact all children. It’s not just the children who are receiving childcare assistance; it’s all the children in a center whose providers are receiving this additional quality support funded through the resources,” said Schmit.