The Blacklisted Pentagon Press Is Taking Pete Hegseth to Court

On Thursday, one of those outlets took Hegseth to court over the restrictions. The New York Times and one of its reporters sued Hegseth and the Department of Defense in federal court to challenge the new press-credential policy, arguing that it violates the First Amendment’s protections for newsgathering and reporting.

“Through the Policy, Pentagon officials have dealt to themselves the power to suspend and eventually revoke journalists’ [press badges] for publishing stories that Pentagon leadership may perceive as unfavorable or unflattering, in direct contravention of Supreme Court precedent,” the Times said in its 97-page complaint.

A Pentagon press credential is not required to cover the military per se; the Times and other major news outlets have continued to report on the Pentagon’s actions and policies since October. What it does provide is access to the Pentagon itself—the physical structure, not the metonym—where reporters can take part in briefings, ask questions at press conferences, or even interact with Pentagon officials in the hallways.