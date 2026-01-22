What Margaret Atwood Would Like You to Know

(Fair enough, but Atwood does some mind-reading of her own in Book of Lives, speculating on one reason for an affair conducted by Gibson’s then-wife: Shirley Gibson “would be fifty before too long and may have begun to feel that her shelf life was limited and she’d better make as much sexual hay as she could before time ran out.” Does this sound any better coming from a feminist than it would from Mailer, Hitchens, or Updike?)

That is not the only weirdly personal attack. Earlier, Atwood writes of “a bad thing [that] happened in the publishing world.” The shuttering of a great press? A fatwa? No, we’re in the year 2000, and Atwood has received “a stinkeroo of a review” of The Blind Assassin, “written by someone who’d been a friend of Mary McCarthy’s in 1986 when she’d reviewed The Handmaid’s Tale negatively in the New York Times, and who evidently shared Mary’s disapproval of me.” What exactly is being implied here about this reviewer, the novelist and critic Thomas Mallon? (Atwood doesn’t name him, but it is not difficult to figure out.) Mallon wrote an undergraduate thesis on McCarthy, and sent it to her, and she responded with friendship. Surely friends are capable of thinking independently? And surely Mallon was doing just that when he reviewed a novel that McCarthy, dead since 1989, was not around to read? In a somewhat creepy “Booktour Comix” that she drew for her publisher and reproduces in Book of Lives, Atwood notes that McCarthy wrote that bad review “and then she died.… So does Bad Taste.”

It’s notable that Atwood spends so long dwelling on others’ criticism of her but devotes so little space to a significant relationship with another major writer. Her friendship with Alice Munro is relegated to a single paragraph. It begins with their meeting in 1969; ends with Munro’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis and Nobel Prize; and along the way mentions the 2024 scandal in which we learned what Andrea Robin Skinner, Munro’s youngest daughter, had been trying for some time to tell us: that her stepfather, Gerald Fremlin, had sexually abused her and Munro stood by him even after she learned of the abuse. “I knew nothing of this until the scandal broke,” Atwood writes. (Not even the rumor about Fremlin that she told The Daily Beast she’d heard after his 2013 death?) Atwood asserts that her friendship with Munro was limited to conversations about books and plays: “She was always a little cagey with me—we didn’t discuss personal subjects. Now I know why.” If Munro was cagey for the first 23 years of this friendship, it is hard to know why: Skinner did not inform her mother of Fremlin’s abuse until 1992.