Elizabeth Strout’s Plunge Into Sentimentality

Strout plays it safe with others too. An unkempt, friendless man in his late fifties who lives with his mother, no longer works, doesn’t date, and is thought a pervert because he paints pregnant women in the nude turns out to be not only surpassingly gentle and decent but an artist of brilliance—self-taught, to boot. “Jesus,” Bob Burgess says when he sees the paintings, which he thinks “should be in a gallery in New York.” Plausible, yet this good man would be no less interesting if he were an only mediocre painter. All of Strout’s novels remind us that appearances deceive, but while the early ones uncover lives much harder than strangers might assume, the later ones insist that, almost without exception, human beings are nobler than even their intimates realize.

What happened to Strout? The writing does not feel lazy or complacent. Nor, despite an almost comical amount of hemming and hawing in the dialogue, would I exactly call it timid. But it is cautious, determinedly inclusive—as if Strout cannot bear to leave a single human song unsung, even when that means straining to soften the harsher notes. (Should anyone doubt her devotion to the big tent that is her audience, the dedication of Oh William! reads in part, “And to anyone who needs it—this is for you.”) One registers too a growing politeness about politics. After Olive Kitteridge, Strout received hate mail about Olive’s disdain for an unnamed George W. Bush. In the first novel about Lucy, a novelist mentor of hers named Sarah Payne receives hate mail for an unflattering portrayal of Ronald Reagan. On a panel, the novelist defends herself: “It’s not my job to make readers know what’s a narrative voice and not the private view of the author.” Pressed for her own opinion of the former president, Payne finally offers it: “I would say, the woman I made up lets him off quite easily.”

Since then, though, Strout has seemed to abide by a fairness doctrine. Olive reviles Trump, but the Trump supporters she gets to know are invariably the salt of the earth; a nurse’s aide’s life makes her own, she realizes, look “remarkably easy.” Lucy By the Sea gives us a scene in which the title character, humiliated by a visit to a college class in which the students sneer at both her and her work, suddenly sympathizes with the January 6 insurrectionists: “What if all the jobs I had taken in my life were not enough to really make a living.… They had been made to feel poorly about themselves, they were looked at with disdain, and they could no longer stand it.” Lest anyone with Strout’s own views recoil from this rather selective portrayal, it is replaced in the next paragraph with another: “And then I thought, No, those were Nazis and racists at the Capitol. And so my understanding—my imagining of the breaking of the windows—stopped there.” With the tact of the consummate host, Tell Me Everything steers clear of political gibes. Gone is all talk of “that horrible orange-haired man,” and a conservative named Charlene Bibber is now someone whose views are merely “very different from most people in this mostly liberal town.”