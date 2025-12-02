Trump Trashes Somali Immigrants as He Orders ICE to Target Them

Trump on Minnesota's Somali community: "They contribute nothing. I don't want them in our country, I'll be honest with you." pic.twitter.com/6JHic4rUpP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

Trump’s racist tirade (and attack on Somali American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar) comes after The New York Times reported that his administration plans to launch an immigration crackdown targeting the Somali community in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, purportedly focusing on undocumented immigrants. About 100 federal officers and agents have been sent to the region from around the country, according to the report.

The state’s Democratic governor, Tim Walz, criticized the plan on X Tuesday, saying, “We welcome support in investigating and prosecuting crime. But pulling a PR stunt and indiscriminately targeting immigrants is not a real solution to a problem.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressed support specifically for the Somali community, saying at a press conference Tuesday, “We love you, and we stand with you. That commitment is rock solid.”