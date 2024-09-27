Throw the Book at Visa

There had been charge cards before (Diners Club, Carte Blanche, American Express among them), but these required that you pay off your entire tab every month. Bank Americard did not. In fact, it preferred that you didn’t, because then it could charge you interest on the unpaid portion. Everyday consumption became everyday debt. This feature allowed Bank Americard (then an arm of the Bank of America) to greatly increase what your bank charged you to buy stuff, spawning a new industry. Let’s call it the Buying Stuff Industry.

Then, in 1969, something terrible happened. Terrible for the Buying Stuff Industry, anyway. Chemical Bank installed in Rockville Centre, New York, something called a Docuteller, which turned out to be the first Automatic Teller Machine, or ATM. The ATM, which took about a decade to catch on—I saw my first one in 1976—allowed you to extract cash from your account at any time of day or night; all you had to do was insert a card that looked exactly like a credit card but was called a debit card. The debit card was not an instrument to borrow money and pay interest to credit card companies and banks. It was an instrument to withdraw money in your possession and not pay interest, or even a check fee, to anyone. For many years debit cards incurred no transaction fees at all. You didn’t pay a transaction fee during bank hours when a human teller handed you cash from your account. Why should you pay a fee when a machine (my first was called, I kid you not, “the Cool-O-Mat”) did the same thing?

To the Buying Stuff Industry, the ready availability of cash at all hours was bad. But much worse was that, within a few years of the debit card’s debut, it could be used to buy stuff in stores, displacing purchases by credit card. Suddenly people were buying stuff not by incurring debt but by spending money in their bank accounts. This was intolerable!