Dem Leaders Decide to Bury Damning Report on Why Trump Won in 2024

But without seeing the report, it’s hard to know what this means. Does it mean Democrats should build their strategy around public concerns about these issues in a way that does or does not assume that arguments over them with Republicans are winnable if engaged correctly?

Does it mean Democrats should forcefully make the case that Republicans are wrong about how to handle crime and Democrats are right about it, or does it mean Democrats should refrain from making that case out of fear of alienating voters concerned about it? Should Democrats forthrightly defend immigration as a positive good for the country and immigration flows as something that absolutely can be managed in the national interest, or should ministering to voters’ concerns mean they cede the argument?

Failure to release the report seems to evade public debate over such hard questions. Indeed, the decision seems like it could create additional problems: It could lead reporters to ferret out the report’s findings in dribs and drabs that might even distort its real conclusions or make them prone to manipulation by factional party actors. At the same time, it could make the party appear more insular and less willing to seriously engage with what brought us a second Donald Trump presidency.