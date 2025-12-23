Here’s What Happens Now That We’re Going Over the Obamacare Cliff

“They kind of squeezed me in on the last surgical day of the year for that particular doctor, because with everything up in the air, I was just terrified to let my surgical window go into the new year,” said Hoomes. The company that provides her health coverage is switching from a PPO to an HMO plan in the new year, and her doctor is no longer listed as being in-network.

But even with her surgery successfully scheduled, Hoomes still has fresh worries in the form of the sticker shock that she will face in 2026, when the amount she pays for health care will jump by more than $1,000. Hoomes obtains coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Thanks to enhanced government-sponsored tax credits, her monthly premium cost is currently 20 cents. But with those subsidies set to expire at the end of the year, Hoomes’s options will become considerably more expensive: She said that she could choose between a plan that costs around $1,100 per month or one that is $1,300. She will opt for the cheaper plan but will need to use her monthly Social Security payment—also around $1,100—to cover the cost.

“There won’t be much eating out in my future, I can say that, but it’s just going to have to come from somewhere. No vacations, no new clothes, no new shoes. Just make do with what I’ve got,” said Hoomes, who is also a type 2 diabetic. She has a vegetable garden that she is hoping will help supplement her diet, and plans to barter fresh produce to obtain eggs from a neighbor with chickens.