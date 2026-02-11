How RFK Jr.’s “MAHA” Quackery Is Making Flu Season Worse

Last month, cases of flu reached their highest levels in the United States in 25 years. Many hospitals were unprepared for the surge; as emergency wards filled with flu patients, health care workers were left to weather the impacts. As of February 6, there have been at least 22,000,000 reported cases, 280,000 hospitalizations, and 12,000 deaths from flu so far this season, according to the CDC. Many of those afflicted are being hospitalized due to severe post-viral complications such as pneumonia, antibiotic-resistant staph, and even fatal brain swelling.

And while rates have since subsided, we’re not out of the words yet, with Flu B now on the rise. As epidemiologist Melissa Donnelly said, “We’re still in the thick of the season.”