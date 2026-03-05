Trump’s Immigration Policies Are Making Us Poorer—and Sicker

“When immigration is slow, the working-age population growth is also really slow. And if immigration is sufficiently negative, then that group starts shrinking,” said Tara Watson, director of the Center for Economic Security and Opportunity at the Brookings Institute.

Trump’s immigration policies affect professions that require college degrees and those that do not. In September, the Trump administration instituted a new $100,000 fee for H1-B visas, which allow employers to sponsor college-educated and specialized foreign workers to come to the U.S. on a temporary basis. The H1-B visa, which currently has a small fee and is administered through a lottery system, is widely used by the tech industry to hire foreign workers, with a large percentage originating from India. It also is used by universities to sponsor academics, and can attract foreign-born students to attend American institutions because it offers a pathway to residency after graduation.

In the proclamation announcing the change to the H1-B visa, the administration cited research that found that the influx of foreign-born high-skilled workers in the 1990s resulted in lower wages for U.S.-born computer scientists. However, the proclamation did not include the economists’ other findings that the increase in high-skilled workers had a positive effect on productivity in the economy as a whole, and that firms in the information technology sector saw higher profits due to immigration. Other research has estimated that the arrival of H1-B visa holders between 1990 and 2010 was responsible for 30 to 50 percent of all productivity growth in the U.S. economy during that period, and resulted in wage growth for native workers.