How “Buy Now, Pay Later” Reveals the Weakness of the Trump Economy

Buy now, pay later firms have seen the financial weaknesses of the average household, as well as skyrocketing credit card interest rates, and they’re here to sell their customer base financial products that are far less accountable than those offered by banks, under the illusion they will be less costly. Under the Biden administration, those products—used for purchasing everything from new clothing to groceries—were beginning to receive more regulatory oversight.

The Biden administration rule proposed to hold these products to credit regulations by implementing the Truth in Lending Act. But the Trump administration put the kibosh on Biden’s efforts to rein in the budding industry when it withdrew a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule—claiming that it did so in the interest of “focusing resources on supporting hard-working American taxpayers, servicemen, veterans, and small businesses.”

The latest development in the rapid expansion of buy now, pay later is the use of the product for the payment of rent, sending people into cycles of debt as they try to pay for housing.