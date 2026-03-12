How Democrats Can Outplay the GOP on Tax Cuts

Booker helpfully presents a tax calculator with his proposal. I entered an income of $65,000, the maximum household earnings for the bottom 40 percent in the income distribution. For a single filer with no kids, Booker’s plan would boost after-tax income by 4 percent. That’s not nothing, but it’s is well under the 6.7 percent that Dubya’s tax cuts delivered to the top one percent. As for Van Hollen’s plan, people earning less than $50,000 seldom pay income tax as it is.

Remember Mitt Romney’s famous complaint in 2012 that 47 percent of the population paid no income tax at all? (The real percentage was 46 percent, which since then has dropped to 40 percent). Some of Mitt’s 47 (now 40) percenters are rich jerks who dodge tax liability, but most of them are low earners. Romney’s complaint drew on a tendentious conservative literature (about which I’ve written many times) that complains too many Americans are insulated from the cost of government. The trouble with this argument is that, when you factor in all taxes at the federal, state, and local level, pretty much everybody pays them. Indeed, at the time Romney made his 47 percent crack, the middle 20 percent paid nearly as much effective tax (25 percent) as the top one percent (29 percent), while the bottom 20 percent paid a not-inconsiderable 17 percent. That goes a long way toward explaining why Romney lost the election.

State taxes are more regressive than the federal income tax, but the chief reason Romney’s “untaxed” pay quite a bit in tax is the federal payroll tax, or FICA (for 1935’s Federal Insurance Contributions Act). About 70 percent of Americans pay more FICA tax than federal income tax because the federal income tax is reasonably progressive at the low end (more so, anyway, than at the high end) while the FICA tax, which funds Social Security and Medicare, is not progressive at all. The Social Security tax is regressive in two ways: It’s a flat tax (12.4 percent, split by employers and workers) plus it doesn’t apply to any income above $184,500. The other FICA component, Medicare tax, is a smaller 2.9 percent split by employers and workers, which is also regressive, but the Medicare tax has no income cap, and attached to it is a surtax, the Net Investment Income Tax, that makes Medicare funding more progressive.