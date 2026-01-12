Generation X’s Lessons For the Second Trump Era

A friend of mine suggested rather than protest, we just build an animatronic Christian Slater to post in the back of some smokey bar (I nominate the 9:30 Club) to mechanically raise a clove cigarette to his lips, repeating, “No blood for oil” and “Eat the rich” until the heat death of the universe.

We are a generation that’s been dismissed as cynical—more drenched in irony than sincerity. But the most important contribution of Generation X to the American discourse is that we dismissed the discourse before it excluded us. We diagnosed the ineffectiveness of working from the inside and governed ourselves accordingly. This may have looked like apathy but it was rejection.

There’s a particular dark nostalgia that attaches to this moment. What I miss isn’t my youth so much as the version of me that thought standing apart meant something. The migraine of recognition comes from having once believed that rejection itself might be enough to stop history repeating. Instead: not just more corporatism, but more consolidation. The exact same war, with worse consequences. Maybe Obama was not so much a breath of fresh air, as he was a prolonged wheeze between two wracking coughs.