White House: War Isn’t Hell. War Is Effing Awesome. You Are Hell.

Steven Cheung, the White House comms director formerly of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, was proud as punch of the video. When Drew Harwell at The Washington Post explained the snuff video in a tweet, Cheung shot back, “W’s in the chat, boys!” That’s streamerspeak for a high five. Cool.

This aesthetic seems very pimply incel. But the Twitch memes are blending seamlessly with the equally bloodthirsty rhetoric of the higher-ups, the delusional Christian nationalists who issue actual commands. Brains like those of Hegseth and Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, have steeped in the twisted Book of Revelation for so long that their hearts, too, thrum to cartoony gamer apocalypses involving psilocybin-style hallucinations.

We also learned last week, according to some 200 complaints filed with the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, that U.S. troops were told that a war in Iran is God’s plan, and that Trump has been “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark His return to Earth.” Armageddon is in the chat, boys.