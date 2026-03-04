Prediction Markets Are Eroding Our Civic Soul

Compared to what you can bet on now, the small-beer trading on presidential futures at one of the earliest “world event” platforms, the Iowa Electronic Market, seems quaint or even harmless. Kalshi partner CNN has some restrictions around the goriest markets; both CNN and Kalshi’s newest partner, the AP, have positioned their use of the markets mainly to forecast election results. (Though, again, even their utility in that regard is suspect.) So it’s unlikely CNN’s excitable pollster Harry Enten will be trumpeting the odds around Polymarket’s more obviously upsetting contracts: children catching a once-eradicated illness or ICE deportations anytime (or more war in the Middle East, for that matter). But anyone betting on the U.S. elections on Kalshi is betting on those things happening too.

Polymarket’s partnerships with X and Substack hit differently: These are already corrupted platforms, each of them willing to monetize the alt-right and awash in AI content. When they encourage users to take Polymarket seriously, it’s of a piece with their current business plans. The Wall Street Journal’s embrace is a little more jarring, but only if you forget they cover the biggest casino of them all.

The ingenious Midwestern economics professors that debuted the Iowa market were still asking people to think of politics as something outside themselves. That their small experiment only attracted the wonkiest among us is the only reason no one recognized it as an early indicator of this asocial insanity. They were pursuing accuracy for accuracy’s sake, and that’s a form of blindness. As soon as the journalism industry began rewarding those who were savvy about who will win office more handsomely than those who could point out what voters would lose, an embrace of prediction markets was inevitable.