The Market Met Jerome Powell’s Warning With Deep Denial

Maybe it helps that many Republicans openly acknowledge the investigation’s illegitimacy. Trump’s Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, told the president that the Powell investigation “made a mess” for financial markets and dashed any hopes that Powell would step down in advance of his term ending in May, according to Axios’s Marc Caputo. Similarly, House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill, a Republican, said he believes Powell to be “a man of integrity” and that the investigation “creates an unnecessary distraction,” which is a polite way to say it has no basis in reality. So did Senator Kevin Cramer, a Banking Committee Republican who frequently criticizes Powell. “Jerome Powell is a bad Fed Chair who has been elusive with Congress, especially regarding the overruns of the elaborate renovations of the building,” Cramer said. “I do not believe, however, he is a criminal. I hope this criminal investigation can be put to rest quickly.”

The Powell investigation was reportedly urged on by Bill Pulte, the Madame Defarge-like director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to whom Bessent famously once said, “Fuck you! I’m gonna punch you in your fucking face!” Pulte stated publicly on July 2 that he believed Powell’s testimony about the Fed renovations was sufficiently deceptive to justify a “for cause” removal, the only removal Trump can legally effect against a Fed chair.

Pulte cited as his source Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Republican on the Banking Committee, who made the criminal referral to DOJ. But even Lummis said primly on Monday that she felt unsure “whether Chairman Powell was unprepared for his testimony or intentionally misled Congress about the Fed’s extravagant spending.” Her bad-faith allegation that Powell may have perjured himself, which White House budget director Russell Vought has repeated, is too stupid to delve into in any detail; suffice it to say that it’s based on supposed discrepancies between what Powell said in June and some Fed documents about the project that were four years out of date at the time of the hearing. (More on all that here.)