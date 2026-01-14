Donald Trump is going all in on the lunacy that the Minneapolis shooting should prompt a crackdown on the left. He unleashed ugly tirades on this, claiming the protests are “fake” and that officials are investigating their financial backers. He also lied uncontrollably about crime in Minnesota while hinting darkly that the crackdown there will get worse. This comes as a new Quinnpiac poll finds majorities of voters say the ICE shooting is not justified (53-35) and disapprove of ICE enforcement (57-40). Those numbers are even worse for Trump among independents (59-28 and 64-33). And new YouGov poll finds 53 percent say the ICE officer should face charges. We talked to New Republic staff writer Melissa Gira Grant, author of a new piece on the smearing of victim Renee Good. We discuss how Trump has lost the middle of the country over ICE, why his crackdown on the left will fail, and and why new Justice Department resignations over the shooting are so incriminating to Trump and his top advisers. Listen to this episode here.
Trump Tirades about Shooting Get Darker as Polls Turn Brutal on ICE
As new polling shows Trump is losing the argument over the Minneapolis shooting, the writer of a new piece on this horror explains how Trumpworld sees this as an opening to wage open war on Americans.
