Trump Already Gave Us the Blueprint for Abolishing ICE

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority overrode the district court and allowed the RIF to take effect without explanation. As usual, the move drew strong criticism from the court’s three liberal justices. “That decision is indefensible,” Sotomayor wrote in her dissenting opinion. “It hands the Executive the power to repeal statutes by firing all those necessary to carry them out. The majority is either willfully blind to the implications of its ruling or naive, but either way the threat to our Constitution’s separation of powers is grave.”

While Sotomayor’s views are persuasive, her dissents are unfortunately not the law of the land. A new Democratic president could adopt the same approach that was sanctioned by the Supreme Court to effectively destroy ICE. There will be plenty to target right off the bat. The agency reportedly hired 12,000 new agents over the last year, thanks to a large infusion of cash from the omnibus spending bill that Congress passed last summer. All of these could be laid off immediately, which would be particularly justified given the extremely low hiring standards that brought them in in the first place.

Older, more competent agents could be detailed or reassigned to other priorities for a new Democratic administration. Perhaps the Internal Revenue Service could use new investigators for a division targeting tax fraud by billionaires. The FBI will likely need an infusion of agents who could revitalize its white-collar crime focus, especially since the Trump administration’s practice has been to de facto legalize it. Maybe the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the anti-fraud agency that Republicans and their donors seem to fear the most, could use some new blood to energize its enforcement operations.